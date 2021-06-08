Monday 12 January 2026

Drugmakers in Russia call for additional state support

Pharmaceutical
8 June 2021
russia_li

Leading Russian pharmaceutical producers and foreign companies operating in the local market have called on the national government to increase the volume of support for companies that are involved in the development and launch of innovative drugs in the domestic market, The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent reports.

According to Vikram Punia, president of Russian drugmaker Pharmsynthez and other interviewed pharmaceutical producers, the volume of state co-funding for the conduct of clinical trials of new drugs should reach 70%.

According to the drugmakers, the government should provide support already during the period of pre-clinical studies of the drugs.

Pharmaceutical
