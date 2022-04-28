Dupixent-driven Sanofi exceeds earnings estimate

French drugmaker Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) exceeded analyst estimates with its first-quarter 2022 earnings as its blockbuster immunology drug Dupixent (dupilumab) maintained its miraculous ascent.

Business operating income for the quarter came in at 3.07 billion euros ($3.22 billion), a 16% rise on the same period of 2021 and ahead of the 2.84 billion euros predicted by analysts.

Net sales grew by nearly 13% to 9.67 billion euros, with the company’s Specialty Care, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare (CHC) products all seeing healthy increases and General Medicines marginally down, compared to the first quarter of 2021.