Durata out-licenses dalbavancin to Angelini for certain territories

Pharmaceutical
30 July 2014

USA-based Durata Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DRTX) says its Dutch subsidiary entered into a license and supply agreement with privately-held Italian drugmaker Angelini, to commercialize dalbavancin in 36 countries, which include Italy, Spain, Poland, Portugal, many Eastern European countries, Russia, Turkey and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Durata will receive an upfront payment from Angelini of $15 million and another $10 million on European Medicines Agency) approval. The company will also receive payments on the achievement of certain countries' pricing approvals and sales milestones, as well as royalties on sales. Durata's Marketing Authorization Application for dalbavancin is under review with the European Medicines Agency and anticipates a decision in the first half of 2015.

Durata owns the worldwide rights for development and commercialization or partnering of dalbavancin. Durata is currently commercializing Dalvance (dalbavancin) for injection in the USA and, if approved in the European Union, may choose to directly commercialize in the remaining parts of Western Europe, including the UK, Germany, and France, with a targeted hospital sales force and to use a variety of collaboration arrangements for commercialization in other markets.

