Dutch govt puts Netherlands Vaccine Institute up for sale

The Netherlands Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (Ministerie van Volkgezondheid, Welzijn en Sport) says that, as of February 15, it has started the sale of the production activities of the Nederlands Vaccin Instituut (NVI).

American Appraisal has been appointed to act as advisor to the Ministry during the sale of the production activities of NVI, and all expressions of interest should be address via this organization before March 4.