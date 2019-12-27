Dutch MEB raising fee rates as of January 2020

The Netherlands’ Medicines Evaluation Board (MEB) is increasing the fee rates for authorization applications, authorization changes and the annual fees of human medicinal products. The fees of procedures will be raised by 5%; the annual fees will be increased by 6.5%. Fee rates for consultation procedures will also increase.
The reasons for these regular increases of fee rates are higher prices, salaries and housing costs and processing costs for the reports of drug shortages. Higher housing costs will be settled in all fees, the extra costs for handling of reports of drug shortages will be settled in the annual fees of human medicinal products.
The MEB indexes the fee rates on a yearly basis, to prevent sudden big changes. The fee rates for 2020 will be published on this website on January 1, 2020.
