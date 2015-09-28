Dutch regulatory expresses concern that narrow-spectrum penicillin is no longer available

The Medicines Evaluation Board (MEB) of the Netherlands deems it extremely concerning that the antibiotics sodium penicillin G 1,000,000 IU, sodium penicillin G 10,000,000 IU and penidural will no longer be available.

These injections play an important role in the various treatment protocols followed by doctors. They are used in the treatment of diseases including pneumonia, syphilis and various infections of the skin, muscles and tendons. There are no comparable products on the market in the Netherlands. As these penicillins are no longer available, doctors will start using broad-spectrum antibiotics. This contradicts the aim of counter-acting resistance against antibiotics.