Dynamics of China's $47 billion pharmaceutical market have changed, says BMI

Intense promotional activities by drug makers and the rapid roll-out of health insurance coverage in China have boosted Business Monitor International’s short-term expenditure forecast for the country. Accordingly, BMI has increased its forecast US dollar 2009-14 compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 13.8% to 16.4%, noting that the dynamics of China's $47 billion pharmaceutical market have changed.

The upcoming price controls on expensive foreign medicines, coupled with further government support for local firms, have led BMI to lower its long-term market forecast. It now expects combined sales of prescription drugs and over-the-counter (OTC) medicines in China to reach a value of $162 billion by 2019, down from its previous forecast of $175 billion.