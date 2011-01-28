Dynamics of China's $47 billion pharmaceutical market have changed, says BMI

Intense promotional activities by drug makers and the rapid roll-out of health insurance coverage in China have boosted Business Monitor International’s short-term expenditure forecast for the country. Accordingly, BMI has increased its forecast US dollar 2009-14 compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 13.8% to 16.4%, noting that the dynamics of China's $47 billion pharmaceutical market have changed.
The upcoming price controls on expensive foreign medicines, coupled with further government support for local firms, have led BMI to lower its long-term market forecast. It now expects combined sales of prescription drugs and over-the-counter (OTC) medicines in China to reach a value of $162 billion by 2019, down from its previous forecast of $175 billion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze