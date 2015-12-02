Thursday 8 January 2026

Early phase clinical research: is Russia the next big market player?

Pharmaceutical
2 December 2015
moscow-big

Russia has always been a country of choice for global multicenter Phase III clinical trials. 70% of new drugs registered in Europe in 2015 were tested in Phase II-III clinical studies in Russia, according to Smooth Drug Development.

Russia is an attractive destination for early phase clinical trials. Rapidly developing clinical trials infrastructure, quick access to patient pool and availability of professional clinical trials suppliers adhering to good quality standards, attractive regulatory conditions, lower per-patient cost when compared to this in the USA constitute key factors underlying the evolving trend. Also, a Pharma 2020 initiative aimed at successful creation and production of innovative medicines, which need to be tested in humans, and its export, gives impulse for this development.

The first private Phase I unit operating in accordance with international standards is BioEq. BioEq provides services from first-in-human to proof-of-concept (in healthy volunteers, special populations and patients diagnosed with diseases in the field of oncology, rheumatoid arthritis and other therapeutic areas).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
Generics
Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Servier Ventures launched by French pharma
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca appoints Joris Silon as head of investor relations
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Genmab selects Anthropic for AI-powered programs
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Biolojic Design appoints new chief medical officer
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
GSK touts positive Phase III trial results for bepirovirsen
7 January 2026
Biotechnology
Ono fourth drug major to tap into Scenic take
7 January 2026

Company Spotlight

LB Pharmaceuticals
A U.S. clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in New York. It is focused on developing small-molecule medicines for neuropsychiatric disorders, with clinical studies run through external trial sites.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

AstraZeneca appoints Joris Silon as head of investor relations
8 January 2026
GSK touts positive Phase III trial results for bepirovirsen
7 January 2026
Basilea teams with Prokaryotics on first-in-class antifungals
7 January 2026
AstronauTx names Adam Rosenberg as chairman
7 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze