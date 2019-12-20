The Great Healthcare Debate 7 DAYS · Free panel + drinks · 12 May · London RSVP free →
Thursday 7 May 2026

Ebola vaccine approved by FDA

Pharmaceutical
20 December 2019
ebolabig

Pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has won US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Ebola vaccine, Ervebo.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Merck & Co's Ervebo becomes first Ebola vaccine to gain approval
12 November 2019
Biotechnology
Priority review for Merck & Co's Ebola vaccine BLA
17 September 2019
article
'Breakthrough' status for Ridgeback's Ebola candidate mAb114
9 September 2019
Biotechnology
FDA approves first treatment for Ebola virus
15 October 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Financing package boosts Lymphir commercial push
Biotechnology
Financing package boosts Lymphir commercial push
7 May 2026
Pharmaceutical
GSK bets on visceral fat science with $1 billion SiranBio deal
7 May 2026
Pharmaceutical
Progressive pulmonary fibrosis market set to double by 2035
7 May 2026
Biotechnology
New name signals continued change at Galapagos
7 May 2026
Biotechnology
CellCentric closes $220 million Series D financing
7 May 2026
Pharmaceutical
FDA expands AI capabilities
7 May 2026
Pharmaceutical
BridgeBio’ wins Brazil approval for Beyonttra
6 May 2026


Company Spotlight

Viridian Therapeutics
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing best-in-class therapies for thyroid eye disease and other serious rare conditions, with two late-stage IGF-1R-targeting assets advancing through pivotal trials.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

GSK bets on visceral fat science with $1 billion SiranBio deal
7 May 2026
Progressive pulmonary fibrosis market set to double by 2035
7 May 2026
FDA expands AI capabilities
7 May 2026
BridgeBio’ wins Brazil approval for Beyonttra
6 May 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze