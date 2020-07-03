Wednesday 15 April 2026

EC approval of extended Invokana indication

Pharmaceutical
3 July 2020
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The European Commission (EC) has approved the extension of the indication of Invokana (canagliflozin) to include renal outcome data from the CREDENCE trial.

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