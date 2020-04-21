Thursday 8 January 2026

EC approves 140 million-euro aid for Portuguese coronavirus R&D and testing scheme

Pharmaceutical
21 April 2020
portugal-small

The European Commission has approved a 140 million-euro ($152.5 million) Portuguese aid scheme to support investment in research and development (R&D), testing and production of products that are relevant to the coronavirus outbreak, including vaccines, ventilators and personal protective equipment.

The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Framework adopted by the Commission on March 19. The public support will take the form of direct grants. The scheme is open to all enterprises capable to carry out such activities in all sectors.

The aim of the scheme is to enhance and accelerate both the development and the production of products directly relevant to the coronavirus outbreak. The Commission found that the scheme is in line with the conditions set out in the Temporary Framework.

