Monday 12 January 2026

EC approves Voxzogo, first treatment for children with achondroplasia

Pharmaceutical
28 August 2021
biomarinbig

Following a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s human health committee in June, the European Commission (EC) has rubber-stamped its marketing authorization for Voxzogo (vosoritide), a once daily injection to treat achondroplasia in children from the age of two until growth plates are closed, which occurs after puberty when children reach final adult height.

Developed by USA-based BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: BMRN), whose shares closed up 6% at 483.51 on the news Friday, Voxzogo is the first medicine to be approved to treat children with achondroplasia, the most common cause of dwarfism, in Europe. Voxzogo, a modified C-type natriuretic peptide (CNP), directly targets the underlying pathophysiology of achondroplasia by down regulating fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) signaling and consequently promoting endochondral bone formation.

"Today represents an important milestone for the European achondroplasia community. For the first time medical professionals in Europe can offer a meaningful targeted therapeutic treatment option for children and families affected by achondroplasia," said Klaus Mohnike, Professor of Pediatrics at Magdeburg University Hospital in Germany and investigator for the Voxzogo clinical program.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Mind-blowing' data raise excitement around early stage hemophilia A candidate
15 December 2017
Biotechnology
Investors unimpressed by BioMarin data
29 May 2019
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight - week to November 26
28 November 2021
Biotechnology
BridgeBio leaps on positive Phase II results for infigratinib
7 March 2023




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze