EC clears acquisition of GSK's meningococcal ACWY vaccines by Pfizer

The European Commission has approved under the EU Merger Regulation the acquisition of the Nimenrix and Mencevax vaccines businesses belonging to UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) by an Irish subsidiary of US drug giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) .

Both vaccines protect against meningitis A, C, W and Y. GSK, a global pharmaceutical, consumer health and vaccines company, committed to divest the vaccines to gain the Commission's clearance of its transaction with Novartis in January.