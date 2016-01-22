EC clears acquisition of HRA Pharma

The European Commission has approved under the EU Merger Regulation the acquisition of HRA Pharma by Astorg Asset Management, a private equity investment firm and Goldman Sachs, a global investment banking, securities and investment management firm.
The Commission concluded that the transaction would raise no competition concerns, given that there are no overlaps between the activities of HRA Pharma, a French company that develops and sells pharmaceutical products and devices in women health and endocrinology sectors, on the one hand and the activities of portfolio companies controlled by Astorg and Goldman Sachs, on the other hand.
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