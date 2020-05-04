EC commits additional 150 million euros for coronavirus innovation

Last week, the European Commission announced that an additional 150 million euros ($165 million) will be made available through the European Innovation Council (EIC) Acceleration Pilot to support start-ups and small and medium-sized businesses in developing and deploying innovative solutions for the coronavirus crisis.
The additional budget, set out in the revised EIC pilot work program, is dedicated to companies with coronavirus relevant innovations and comes on top of the 164 million euros already offered under the latest EIC Accelerator call.
As a result, the total budget of this call is almost doubled to allow significant funding towards the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, at the same time as supporting a wide range of other breakthrough innovations.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze