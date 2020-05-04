Sunday 11 January 2026

EC commits additional 150 million euros for coronavirus innovation

Pharmaceutical
4 May 2020
Last week, the European Commission announced that an additional 150 million euros ($165 million) will be made available through the European Innovation Council (EIC) Acceleration Pilot to support start-ups and small and medium-sized businesses in developing and deploying innovative solutions for the coronavirus crisis.

The additional budget, set out in the revised EIC pilot work program, is dedicated to companies with coronavirus relevant innovations and comes on top of the 164 million euros already offered under the latest EIC Accelerator call.

As a result, the total budget of this call is almost doubled to allow significant funding towards the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, at the same time as supporting a wide range of other breakthrough innovations.

