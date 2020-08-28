EC finalizes AstraZeneca vaccine deal

The European Commission (EC) has signed a contract with Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) around the company’s AZD1222 COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Following on from the advanced purchase agreement announced earlier in the month, this will allow the EC to buy 300 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with an option for further 100 million doses, to be distributed on a population-based pro-rata basis.

The EC continues discussing similar agreements with other vaccine manufacturers and has concluded successful exploratory talks with Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), CureVac (Nasdaq: CVAC) and Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA).