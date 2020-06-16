Thursday 22 January 2026

EC launches online public consultation on pharma strategy

Pharmaceutical
16 June 2020
Today, the European Commission is launching an online public consultation on the Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe.

The consultation will last three months and consists of questions which will focus on key themes: strategic autonomy and manufacturing of medicines, access to affordable medicines, innovation, and environmental sustainability and health challenges. The results of the public consultation will contribute to the preparation, in the fall, of the Pharmaceutical Strategy, which is expected to be adopted by the end of the year.

The Strategy aims to create a “future proof” system which reaps the benefits of digitalization and promotes innovation especially in areas of unmet needs, such as antimicrobials, medicines for children and medicines for rare diseases. It also intends to reduce the European Union's dependency on imports from third-countries.

