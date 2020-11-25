Sunday 11 January 2026

EC names new DG SANTE officials

Pharmaceutical
25 November 2020
european_commission_large

The European Commission has decided to transfer Pierre Delsaux, the current Deputy Director General in DG Defense, Industry and Space (DEFIS) to a new function as Deputy Director General for Health in the Director-General for Health and Food Safety (SANTE).

Mr Delsaux, a Belgian national, has a strong experience in operational management and policy formulation and implementation gained during a long career in the European Commission. The trained lawyer has held numerous senior positions within the Commission mainly in the Directorate-General Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs (GROW) and the former Directorate-General Internal Market and Services (MARKT).

The College has also decided on the appointment of five Directors. Among these: Maria Pilar Aguar Fernandez, a Spanish national, will be the new Director for Health and Food Audits and Analysis in DG SANTE. She is currently the Head of the Health Innovations Unit in the Directorate-General for Research and Innovation (RTD) and has held several positions in DG RTD, the JRC and DG SANTE.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
EIB and Commission pledge additional 4.9 billion euros in coronavirus fight
29 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
EC launches online public consultation on pharma strategy
16 June 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze