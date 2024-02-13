EC nod for Biogen’s Skyclarys for Friedreich’s ataxia

The European Commission (EC) has authorized Biogen’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) Skyclarys (omaveloxolone) for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia (FA) in adults and adolescents aged 16 years and older.
Skyclarys is the first treatment approved within the European Union for this rare, genetic, progressive neurodegenerative disease. Biogen gained rights to the drug along with its $7.3 billion acquisition of Reata Pharmaceuticals last year. Skyclarys, which has already gained US Food and Drug Administration approval, could bring in over $1 billion in the US at peak, according to Stifel analysts' estimates, based on a list price of $370,000 per year.
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