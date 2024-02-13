Thursday 18 June 2026

EC nod for Biogen’s Skyclarys for Friedreich’s ataxia

Pharmaceutical
13 February 2024
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The European Commission (EC) has authorized Biogen’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) Skyclarys (omaveloxolone) for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia (FA) in adults and adolescents aged 16 years and older.

Skyclarys is the first treatment approved within the European Union for this rare, genetic, progressive neurodegenerative disease. Biogen gained rights to the drug along with its $7.3 billion acquisition of Reata Pharmaceuticals last year. Skyclarys, which has already gained US Food and Drug Administration approval, could bring in over $1 billion in the US at peak, according to Stifel analysts' estimates, based on a list price of $370,000 per year.

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