EC nod for Enerzair Breezhaler as asthma maintenance drug

The European Commission (EC) has approved Enerzair Breezhaler (indacaterol acetate/glycopyrronium bromide/mometasone furoate) for maintenance of asthma not adequately controlled with a combination of a long acting beta2 agonist (LABA) and a high-dose of an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) following one or more exacerbations in the previous year.

Novartis’ once-daily Enerzair Breezhaler is the first LABA/long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA)/ICS fixed-dose combination available in the European Union (EU) for these patients.

Digital companion