EC nod for Pfizer’s pneumococcal jab for children

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has won European Commission (EC) approval for Prevenar 20 for the prevention of invasive disease, pneumonia and acute otitis media caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae in children aged from six weeks to less than 18 years.

Marketed in the USA under the brand name Prevnar 20, this product is the US pharma giant’s 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine.