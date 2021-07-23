EC steps up research funding with 120 million euros for 11 new projects to tackle the virus and its variants

The European Commission has short-listed 11 new projects worth 120 million euros ($140 million) from Horizon Europe, the biggest European research and innovation program (2021-2027), for supporting and enabling urgent research into the coronavirus and its variants.

This funding is part of a wide range of research and innovation actions taken to fight the coronavirus and contributes to the Commission's overall action to prevent, mitigate and respond to the impact of the virus and its variants, in line with the new European bio-defence preparedness plan HERA Incubator.

The 11 short-listed projects involve 312 research teams from 40 countries, including 38 participants from 23 countries outside of the European union.