Echo Therapeutics appoints Alan Schoenbart as chief financial officer

Medical device company Echo Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ECTE) has appointed Alan Schoenbart as chief financial officer.
Mr Schoenbart is a senior executive with more than 30 years of experience in financial management, and took up the role on December 29.
Scott Hollander, president and chief executive of Echo Therapeutics, said: "Throughout his extensive career, Alan has consistently demonstrated exceptional business acumen in a variety of financial roles that will be key as we continue to build the corporate infrastructure necessary to support the advancement of our development pipeline. We are extremely pleased to welcome Alan to Echo's executive team and I'm confident that Alan will drive our focus on building value for Echo shareholders."
