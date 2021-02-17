Sunday 11 January 2026

Edirol patent infringement lawsuit refiled by Chugai

Pharmaceutical
17 February 2021
Japanese drugmaker Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519) announced today that it has refiled a patent infringement lawsuit with the Tokyo District Court, based on the substance patent owned by Chugai, regarding the generic drugs of an osteoporosis agent, active vitamin D3 derivative Edirol capsule 0.5 g / 0.75 g (eldecalcitol).

The case is against Sawai Pharmaceutical, Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical and Nissan Chemical Corporation. The lawsuit was initially filed on November 27, 2020, but the proceeding was withdrawn for litigation strategic reasons on January 15, 2021, said Chugai, which is majority-owned by Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX)>.

On February 17, 2020, Sawai and Nichi-Iko obtained approval from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for their generic copies of Edirol Capsule, respectively. At this point, only Sawai and Nichi-Iko have launched the generic drug. Nissan Chemical has recently been focusing on the API business of eldecalcitol for the generic drug of Edirol Capsule.

