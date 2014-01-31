Friday 9 January 2026

Edison Pharma in deal with Dainippon Sumitomo potentially worth $4.3 billion

Pharmaceutical
31 January 2014
dainippon-big

Privately-held US company Edison Pharmaceuticals has entered into a new strategic alliance valued up to $4.295 billion with Japanese drug major Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma (TYO: 4506; DSP) for the development of drugs targeting cellular energy metabolism.

Under the terms of the accord, DSP will gain select development and commercialization rights in Japan and North America to jointly discovered drugs in exchange for $10 million upfront and $40 million payment in R&D support. In addition, DSP will fully fund the development of 10 new jointly discovered drugs through Investigational New Drug (IND) filing and broaden its rights to EPI-589, currently in Phase Ib, to include North America.

In exchange, Edison will be eligible to receive in total between $30 million and $105 m per indication associated with successful development of EPI-589 in North America; between $10 million and $30 million per indication in development milestones associated with successful development of jointly discovered compounds in Japan and North America; up to $3.86 billion in commercial milestone payments for jointly discovered compounds and EPI-589 in total; and double-digit royalties on commercial sales. DSP will also invest $50 m in Edison through a preferred stock purchase agreement. At the discretion of Edison, DSP will invest an additional $50 million in the period between the first and fifth anniversaries of the initial equity closing.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze