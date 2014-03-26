EFPIA announces update on clinical trial data sharing

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) has announced an update on industry progress made on the EFPIA-PhRMA Principles for Responsible Clinical Trials Data Sharing.
The update was presented at the DIA EuroMeeting 2014 conference in Vienna, Austria, by Richard Bergstrom, EFPIA director general. The EFPIA-PhRMA Principles were established with the intent of creating a common baseline for data sharing that all EFPIA and PhRMA (Pharmaceutical Research and Manufactures of America) member companies can agree to.
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