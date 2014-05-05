Friday 9 January 2026

EFPIA launches Manifesto for an Integrated Life Sciences Strategy for Europe

Pharmaceutical
5 May 2014
The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) has today announced the launch of its Manifesto for an Integrated Life Sciences Strategy in Europe, aimed at promoting a healthier future for Europe and its citizens.

Economic recession and austerity policies have compromised Europe’s healthcare systems, while deepening access inequalities across the European Union. As Europe begins to emerge from the financial crisis and sets out its plans for a return to growth, the time is right to fundamentally review how Europe can improve the health prospects of citizens, while also promoting economic growth. the EFPIA’s vision of an integrated innovative life sciences sector for Europe offers a solution.

Christopher Viehbacher, chief executive of French drug major Sanofi and president of the EFPIA, stated: “Innovation is the key to improving health across Europe. Now is the time for Europe to act. A thriving life sciences sector will deliver innovative solutions to tackle future health care challenges and we all know that a healthier population will drive economic growth. Equally, we need to rebuild sustainable health care systems, improve access to existing and future solutions and do a better job at preventing and treating chronic disease through technological, behavioural and therapeutic innovations such as outlined in the EFPIA Manifesto.”

