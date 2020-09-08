EFPIA supports EMRN 'Strategy to 2025' objectives

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Association (EFPIA) says it welcomes the European medicines regulatory agencies network (EMRN) draft strategy to 2025 (EUNS 2025) and fully supports the establishment of an overarching strategic plan.
The EFPIA views the EUNS 2025 and the related EMA’s Regulatory Science Strategy to 2025 (RSS 2025) as essential to bringing the promising next wave of innovation to patients who live with the burden of unmet medical need.
The all-encompassing nature of EUNS 2025 leads the trade body to believe that there needs to be a prioritization of objectives based on EMRN’s core mission and competencies. As a high-level strategic document, the EUNS 2025 must be supported by a prioritized implementation plan with clear actions and measurable deliverables that are monitored annually with progress shared with stakeholders.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze