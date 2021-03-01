EFPIA weighs in on supply chain security

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) has welcomed the opportunity to participate in the European Commission’s structured dialogue on supply chain security.
The EFPIA claims that it is critical that any proposals from the structured dialogue take into account the nuances between the different actors across the medicines and vaccines supply chains.
"Europe needs longer-term investment, incentives and global regulatory harmonization in order to build a strong innovative manufacturing and supply ecosystem"EUROSTAT data shows that the European Union (EU) is a strong exporter of pharmaceutical products, and in terms of imports, is resilient because most come from the EU itself, the group stressed.
