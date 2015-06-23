Egalet to deploy specialist sales force to support promotion of Sprix and Oxaydo

US specialty pharma company Egalet (Nasdaq: EGLT) is to deploy a special sales force to support the promotion of Sprix (ketorolac tromethamine) nasal spray and Oxaydo (oxycodone hydrochloride) tablets.

The sales force will focus on the top prescribing health care providers who prescribe pain medication. Following sales training, representatives will make office visits to educate providers on Sprix, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) indicated in adult patients for the short-term management of moderate to moderately severe pain requiring analgesia at opioid level. Oxaydo promotion will begin by the end of the third quarter.

Deanne Melloy, chief commercial officer of Egalet, said: "All of the sales representatives have a track record of selling success, making this specialty pharmaceutical sales force prepared to successfully market not only Sprix and Oxaydo, but also our Guardian pipeline products. Sprix, a nasal spray NSAID providing opioid-level pain relief, is now available through Sprix Direct, our specialty pharmacy distribution program designed to make access easier for patients needing Sprix."