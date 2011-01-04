Egyptian domestic drug demand rising and pharmaceutical registration procedures easing

Legal wrangling over a new pricing plan for Egypt’s pharmaceuticals has not dampened confidence in the sector, with rising domestic demand expected to ensure robust profits over the next decade, according to Global Arab Network, reported via the Oxford Business Group.
The Ministry of Health (MoH) last year introduced a new drug pricing regime under which brand-named drugs were priced 10% lower than the cheapest rates in other countries, while generic drugs were priced between 40%-70% of the rates for corresponding brand-named pharmaceuticals.
While the MoH insisted that the reform would lower costs for Egyptian consumers, a non-governmental organization called the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights said that the changes were unconstitutional as they would raise prices and deprive Egyptians of their right to health care.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze