EHA 2013: GSK announces results of Phase III PETIT2 study of eltrombopag

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) announced the results from the Phase III PETIT2 study evaluating the efficacy of eltrombopag versus placebo in pediatric patients with chronic immune (idiopathic) thrombocytopenic purpura (cITP) at the European Haematology Association annual congress in Milan, Italy.

Eltrombopag, marketed as Promacta in the USA and as Revolade in Europe and other countries across the world, met its primary endpoint, achieving a statistically-significant improvement in platelet counts with almost 40% of patients treated with eltrombopag attaining a consistent platelet response for 6 of 8 weeks compared to placebo.