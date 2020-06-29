Sunday 11 January 2026

EIB and Commission pledge additional 4.9 billion euros in coronavirus fight

Pharmaceutical
29 June 2020
european_commission_large

The ‘Global Goal: Unite for our Future’ pledging summit organized on Saturday by the European Commission and Global Citizen mobilized 6.15 billion euros ($6.90 billion) in additional funding to help develop and ensure equitable access to coronavirus vaccines, tests and treatments.

The money raised will also support economic recovery in the world’s most fragile regions and communities. The 4.9 billion euros comes on top of the 2 billion euros already pledged by the European Investment Bank (EIB) on 4 May.

This amount includes a 4.9 billion-euro pledge by the European Investment Bank, in partnership with the European Commission, and 485 million euros committed by European Union member states. This brings total pledges under the Coronavirus Global Response pledging marathon, launched by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on May 4, to 15.9 billion euros.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
CureVac gets 75 million-euro EIB financing for COVID-19 vaccine development
7 July 2020
Biotechnology
EC in talks with CureVac for COVID-19 vaccine
21 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
EC names new DG SANTE officials
25 November 2020
Generics
Investment Plan for Europe supports Galenicum
27 January 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze