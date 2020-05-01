Eight new meds backed for approval at April EMA/CHMP meeting

Recommendations were given for marketing authorizations of four novel drugs and four biosimilars or hybrid medicines following the April 28-30 meeting of the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). The recommendations will be now be reviewed by the European Commission, with a decision likely in the next two/three months.
The Committee recommended granting a marketing authorization for Swiss pharma giant Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Enerzair Breezhaler, the first triple combination therapy for the treatment of asthma which includes an optional smart electronic sensor. Enerzair Breezhaler consists of a fixed dose combination of three active substances (indacaterol/glycopyrronium/mometasone) in capsules, to be administered using an inhaler.
The CHMP also adopted a positive opinion for Novartis’ Zimbus Breezhaler (indacaterol/glycopyrronium/mometasone) which is a duplicate of Enerzair Breezhaler for the treatment of asthma.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze