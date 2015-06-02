Eisai appoints Ivor Macleod SVP, chief financial officer and chief compliance officer

Japanese drug major Eisai (TYO: 4523) has appointed Ivor Macleod as senior vice president, chief financial officer and chief compliance officer of its US pharma subsidiary.

Mr Macleod will lead Eisai’s financial operations in the Americas, and head the compliance and internal audit functions.

He brings more than three decades of financial and operational expertise, including leading the financial teams at several major pharma companies in the USA and Europe. Most recently he was vice president of finance for the global research and development division of Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK).