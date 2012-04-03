Eisai breast cancer drug still viewed as not cost effective by NICE

In a third rejection, the UK drug watchdog the National Institute for Health and clinical Excellence (NICE) has issued new guidance not recommending Halaven (eribulin), from Japanese drug major Eisai (TYO: 4523), for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer in people whose disease has progressed after at least two chemotherapeutic regimens for advanced disease (The Pharma Letter November 17, 2011).

Commenting on the final guidance, NICE chief executive, Sir Andrew Dillon said: “Although the evidence presented to the independent advisory committee indicated that eribulin may help some patients live for a little longer, it also caused more undesirable side effects than other treatments already available, and the committee felt that eribulin’s effects on health-related quality of life had not been adequately assessed.”