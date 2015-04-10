Eisai cuts US workforce by a quarter

Japanese pharma company Eisai (TYO: 4523) has announced that its US subsidiary Eisai Inc is to cut jobs by around 25% across various US functions.
The new structure is expected to come in by May 1, but the company does not have plans to close any of its main offices or facilities.
Shaji Procida, president and chief operating officer of Eisai Inc, said: "This decision was difficult. We are grateful to our colleagues, each of whom has played an important role in helping us fulfill our human health care mission of bringing important new medicines to patients. We are aware of the impact that our reorganization will have on some employees and will work with them to ensure that their transition is as smooth as possible."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze