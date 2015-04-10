Eisai cuts US workforce by a quarter

Japanese pharma company Eisai (TYO: 4523) has announced that its US subsidiary Eisai Inc is to cut jobs by around 25% across various US functions.

The new structure is expected to come in by May 1, but the company does not have plans to close any of its main offices or facilities.

Shaji Procida, president and chief operating officer of Eisai Inc, said: "This decision was difficult. We are grateful to our colleagues, each of whom has played an important role in helping us fulfill our human health care mission of bringing important new medicines to patients. We are aware of the impact that our reorganization will have on some employees and will work with them to ensure that their transition is as smooth as possible."