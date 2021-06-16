Sunday 11 January 2026

Eisai divests more rights for Zonegran

Pharmaceutical
16 June 2021
Japanese drugmaker Eisai (TYO: 4523) has entered into an agreement to divest its rights for the epilepsy drug Zonegran (zonisamide) in Europe, the Middle East, Russia, and Australia to UK-based Advanz Pharma.

Zonegran is an antiepileptic drug (AED) originally created by Dainippon Pharma, now Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506), for which Eisai holds the exclusive rights in a number of European countries, the Middle East, Russia, Australia, Canada, Mexico, and Asian countries.

Under this agreement, Eisai will divest its rights associated with Zonegran but will continue to act as the distributor in Russia, through its local affiliate, and Australia through its local affiliate Eisai Australia, for an agreed transition period. In addition, Eisai and Advanz Pharma have agreed to enter into a supply agreement under which Eisai’s UK affiliate, Eisai Manufacturing Ltd, will serve as Advanz Pharma's supplier of Zonegran for the transferred territory for an agreed transition period.

