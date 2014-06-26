Eisai files first marketing application for lenvatinib in Japan

Japanese pharma major Eisai (TYO: 4523) said today that it has submitted its first marketing authorization application for its novel in-house developed anticancer agent lenvatinib mesylate for the treatment of thyroid cancer in Japan.

This application for Japan marks the first submission for lenvatinib in the world following the completion of a global clinical trial, the company noted. If approved, lenvatinib will be the first molecular-targeted small molecule agent developed by a Japanese pharmaceutical company. Eisai has previously said it believes this drug could generate sales of 30 billion yen ($294 million) by fiscal 2020.

Clinical backing