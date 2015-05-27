Eisai files for approval of mecobalamin ultra-high dose in Japan

Japanese pharma major Eisai (TYO: 4523).says it has submitted a New Drug Application for mecobalamin (development code: E0302) as a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in Japan.

ALS is an intractable, progressive, neurodegenerative disease that causes severe muscle atrophy and weakness in the muscles. Since there is only one medicine approved for suppressing the progression of ALS in Japan, there is a significant unmet medical need for new treatment options. Under the trade name Methycobal, mecobalamin is already approved and marketed as a treatment for peripheral neuropathies and other conditions.