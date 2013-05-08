Eisai files for new Halaven indication; gets orphan status for lenvatinib in EU

Japanese drug major Eisai (TYO: 4523) has filed a Type II Variation application with the European Medicines Agency for Halaven (eribulin), requesting an indication extension to include treatment of earlier line metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients.
Eribulin is the first and only single-agent therapy proven to significantly extend overall survival after two prior lines of MBC therapy when compared to other single-agent therapies, says Eisai. Results from a pivotal Phase III study (EMBRACE) demonstrated a statistically significant median overall survival benefit for women treated with eribulin compared with a single-agent treatment of physician's choice (TPC).
Eribulin is currently indicated in Europe for the treatment of women with locally advanced or MBC who have previously received at least two chemotherapeutic regimens. Prior therapy should have included an anthracycline and a taxane unless women were not suitable for these treatments. Halaven is approved in the European Union, USA, Russia, Switzerland, South Korea, Japan and Singapore. Halaven has received pricing authorization and has launched in Austria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Slovenia and the UK.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze