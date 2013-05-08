Friday 9 January 2026

Eisai files for new Halaven indication; gets orphan status for lenvatinib in EU

Pharmaceutical
8 May 2013

Japanese drug major Eisai (TYO: 4523) has filed a Type II Variation application with the European Medicines Agency for Halaven (eribulin), requesting an indication extension to include treatment of earlier line metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients.

Eribulin is the first and only single-agent therapy proven to significantly extend overall survival after two prior lines of MBC therapy when compared to other single-agent therapies, says Eisai. Results from a pivotal Phase III study (EMBRACE) demonstrated a statistically significant median overall survival benefit for women treated with eribulin compared with a single-agent treatment of physician's choice (TPC).

Eribulin is currently indicated in Europe for the treatment of women with locally advanced or MBC who have previously received at least two chemotherapeutic regimens. Prior therapy should have included an anthracycline and a taxane unless women were not suitable for these treatments. Halaven is approved in the European Union, USA, Russia, Switzerland, South Korea, Japan and Singapore. Halaven has received pricing authorization and has launched in Austria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Slovenia and the UK.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze