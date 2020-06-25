Eisai gains South Korean approval for Equfina

Japanese pharma major Eisai (TYO: 4523) has received marketing approval of Equfina (safinamide mesylate) for treatment of idiopathic Parkinson’s disease as adjunctive therapy with levodopa-containing products in patients with end of dose motor fluctuations from South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety).
The marketing authorization application for safinamide in South Korea was submitted in July 2019, and through the approval of this application, South Korea became the first country in Asia outside of Japan to grant marketing clearance for safinamide.
This approval is primarily based on a double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase III study (SETTLE study) in overseas countries, including South Korea, to evaluate the efficacy and safety of 24-week oral administration of the once-daily safinamide as an add-on to levodopa in patients with Parkinson’s disease with motor fluctuations.1
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze