Eisai launches epilepsy treatment Exalief in Russia

Japanese drug major Eisai (TYO: 4523) has announced that epilepsy drug Exalief (eslicarbazepine acetate) will soon be available in Russia.
Exalief is also marketed under the trade name Zebinix in Europe, where it is indicated as adjunctive therapy in adults with partial onset seizures, with or without secondary generalization.
Olga Konopleva, managing director of Eisai Russia, said: “We are delighted that once-daily Exalief will soon be launched in Russia and will provide an effective and well tolerated alternative treatment to help people with epilepsy manage their seizures.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze