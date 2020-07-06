Friday 6 February 2026

Eisai launches two products in Japan

Pharmaceutical
6 July 2020
eisai-logo-big

Shares of Eisai (TYO: 4523) edged up 1.1% to 8,615 yen by close of trading today, after the Japanese pharma revealed it has launched two products on the domestic market.

Firstly, Eisai launched its in-house-discovered and developed orexin receptor antagonist Dayvigo (lemborexant) 2.5mg, 5mg, 10mg tablets for treatment of insomnia. Eisai received marketing and manufacturing approval for this formulation on January 23, 2020, and the product was added to Japan’s National health Insurance drug price list on April 22, 2020.

Dayvigo was launched in the USA last month, following regulatory approval there in December 2019. In the USA, the drug competes with Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Belsomra (suvorexant), which has been approved since 2014and recorded sales of $306 million in 2019.

