Eisai now gets rights to Seikagaku's osteoarthritis candidate SI-613 in South Korea

Eisai (TYO: 4528) and fellow Japanese drugmaker Seikagaku Corp (TYO: 4548) have entered into an agreement for the marketing in South Korea of SI-613 (diclofenac conjugated sodium hyaluronate), a therapeutic agent for osteoarthritis discovered by Seikagaku.

Eisai and Seikagaku signed an agreement for the co-development and marketing alliance in China of SI-613 on April 1, 2020. Thus, South Korea becomes the second country for the companies to conclude the marketing alliance for the candidate.

On the basis of this agreement, Eisai’s subsidiary in South Korea0 will acquire exclusive marketing rights for SI-613 and apply for the manufacturing and marketing approval thereof. After obtaining approval, Seikagaku will supply products to Eisai, and Eisai will be responsible for distribution. Eisai will pay Seikagaku the upfront payment and sales milestones.