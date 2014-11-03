Eisai's Fycompa launches in Australia for seizures

Fycompa (perampanel), manufactured by Japanese drug major Eisai (TYO: 4523) has been approved for reimbursement in Australia for the treatment of partial-onset seizures, the most common form of epilepsy, and is now launched in the country.
The drug is indicated for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset seizures, with or without secondarily-generalized seizures, in patients with epilepsy aged 12 years and older.
Fycompa is the only licensed anti-epileptic drug to selectively target the protein in the brain which plays a critical role in the spread of seizures, and makes it different to other currently-available anti-epileptics. It has a once-daily dosing at bedtime.
