Eisai's Fycompa now available in Italy

Fycompa (perampanel), the first-in-class drug for partial-onset seizures, manufactured by Japanese drug major Eisai (TYO: 4523), is now available in Italy.
The drug is indicated for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset seizures, with or without secondarily-generalized seizures, in people with epilepsy, aged 12 years and above. It is currently the only licensed anti-epileptic to selectively, non-competitively, target AMPA receptors, which play a critical role in the onset and spread of seizures, the company stated.
Giuseppe Lo Presti, neurology business unit director, Eisai Italy, said: "We are delighted to announce the launch of perampanel in Italy. People with epilepsy have always been our priority and we are certain that the availability of perampanel provides doctors with a new treatment option with the possibility of tailoring treatment to meet the individual needs of people with epilepsy.”
