Eisai's Fycompa shows clear therapeutic benefit in hard-to-treat epilepsy

Japanese drug major Eisai’s (TYO: 4523) antiepileptic drug (AED) Fycompa (perampanel), shows a clear therapeutic benefit in difficult-to-treat patients with partial epilepsy, according to the investigators of two new analyses on early clinical experience of perampanel, presented on May 9 at the joint meeting of the German and Austrian Societies for Epileptology and the Swiss League Against Epilepsy in Interlaken, Switzerland. Perampanel was approved for use in the Europe Union in July 2012 and is now prescribed in several European countries, including Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
The two analyses examined independently and on their own initiative data from two major German epilepsy centers and investigated effects on seizure frequency and potential side effects of perampanel treatment in clinical practice. The results describe the first real life experiences of perampanel as an adjunctive therapy in patients with refractory partial epilepsy.
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