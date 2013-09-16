Eisai's launch plan for obesity drug Belviq in USA enters consumer phase

The US launch campaign by Japanese drug major Eisai (TYO: 4523) of the weight-loss drug Belviq (lorcaserin) has now entered its consumer phase, says the drug’s originator, USA-based Arena Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ARNA).
Beginning this month, full-page announcements communicating the availability of Belviq are being placed in major US magazines, including O, The Oprah Magazine. These announcements are intended to educate consumers about Belviq as a treatment option for weight loss and weight maintenance. In addition, Eisai recently launched the BELIEVE EVERYDAY SUPPORT program to provide comprehensive support and savings for patients treated with Belviq.
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