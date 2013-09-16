Eisai's new Belgium operation to help firm's globalization aims

Eisai EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa, Russia and Oceania), a division of Japanese drug major Eisai (TYO: 4523) has opened a new business operation in Belgium. The Belgium office opening comes as part of Eisai's globalization strategy set out in its mid-term strategic plan in 2011.
The Brussels office will be responsible for marketing Eisai's Inovelon (rufinamide), indicated as an adjunctive therapy in the treatment of epileptic seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in patients four years and older, which has been commercially available in Belgium since March 2012. Rufinamide was granted orphan drug status for adjunctive treatment of patients with this particularly hard-to-treat syndrome in October 2004.
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